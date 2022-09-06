SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Benches clear, Schneider ejected, in Baltimore

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted September 6, 2022 10:36 pm

BALTIMORE (AP) — Benches cleared during the seventh inning of Baltimore’s game against Toronto on Tuesday night after Orioles reliever Bryan Baker appeared to make a hand signal toward the Blue Jays’ dugout.

Baker struck out Matt Chapman to end the top of the seventh, then appeared to make a “chirping” signal with his hand. Players from both benches were quickly on the field, and the bullpens joined them.

The situation didn’t escalate too much from there, although Vladimir Guerrero Jr. appeared particularly agitated for the Blue Jays. Cool heads prevailed, and as players made the long walk back to the bullpen, “Take Me Out To The Ballgame” played at Camden Yards.

However, during the bottom of the seventh, Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider was ejected and then came out to give plate umpire Jeff Nelson an earful.

There was a history between Toronto and Nelson, who ejected Charlie Montoyo, the Blue Jays’ previous manager, from an April game after Montoyo took issue with his strike zone.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

© 2022 The Canadian Press
