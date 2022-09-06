Menu

Crime

Belleville man charged with injuring own dog

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted September 6, 2022 3:20 pm
Police have charged a Belleville man with animal cruelty. View image in full screen
Police have charged a Belleville man with animal cruelty. Global News

A Belleville, Ont., man has been charged with animal cruelty after he was reported to police by his roommate.

Police say they responded to a call on Sept. 5 just before 1 a.m. where they discovered a hound and shepherd cross puppy had been abused.

The dog was turned over to the local humane society and its owner, 23-year-old Austin Bailey-Young of Belleville, was charged with cruelty to animals.

Trending Stories

He has a Nov. 3 court date.

Click to play video: 'Bake Sale for Pakistan' Bake Sale for Pakistan
Bake Sale for Pakistan
