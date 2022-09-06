Belleville man charged with injuring own dog

A Belleville, Ont., man has been charged with animal cruelty after he was reported to police by his roommate.
Police say they responded to a call on Sept. 5 just before 1 a.m. where they discovered a hound and shepherd cross puppy had been abused.
Read more: Portrait of former Kingston, Ont. mayor Harvey Rosen unveiled at city hall
Read More
The dog was turned over to the local humane society and its owner, 23-year-old Austin Bailey-Young of Belleville, was charged with cruelty to animals.
Trending Stories
He has a Nov. 3 court date.
Bake Sale for Pakistan
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments