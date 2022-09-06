Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Google Maps glitch appears to send Coquihalla drivers down washed-out logging road

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 6, 2022 3:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Mapping glitch causes additional delays on Coquihalla Highway' Mapping glitch causes additional delays on Coquihalla Highway
The holiday traffic chaos in the interior Monday was only made worse by an apparent online mapping glitch. A slew of cars jammed the Coquihalla, just south of Merritt, but a glitch with an online navigation tool took some motorists near a logging road -- where there was a washout.

Drivers returning to the Lower Mainland from the B.C. Interior Monday were faced with more congestion on the Coquihalla Highway due to an apparent online mapping glitch.

Due to back-ups and delays at Larson Hill, just south of Merritt, drivers told Global News that Google Maps told them they needed to take a detour.

Read more: Drivers warned delays on the Coquihalla Highway could last hours during long weekend

It appears a glitch with the online navigation tool took some motorists near Merritt to a logging road.

However, that road had been washed out.

Hundreds of drivers were then forced to turn around and come all the way back to the busy highway.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to Google to find out what happened.

Click to play video: 'Consumer Matters: Google Maps navigation app frustration' Consumer Matters: Google Maps navigation app frustration
Consumer Matters: Google Maps navigation app frustration – Jun 13, 2022

In July, the provincial government announced that a $4.6-million repair contract for the Othello section of the highway was awarded to Emil Anderson Construction and the Chawathil First Nation.

The joint venture to repair the section started in early August and should be completed soon. The section is located around three kilometres north of the junction of highways 3 and 5.

Around 460 metres of the southbound lanes were washed out on the highway during intense rainstorms last November. Those will be replaced, along with upsizing culverts, widening shoulders and reinstating roadside barriers and spillways.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Google Maps tagHighway detour tagCoquithalla Highway tagGoogle Maps Glitch tagCoquihalla Highway congestion tagCoquihalla Highway detour tagGoogle Maps logging road tagGoogle Maps wrong way tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers