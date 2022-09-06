New York student’s items stolen from vehicle after arriving to Peterborough for university: police

Peterborough police are investigating the theft of items belonging to a New York state student last week.
Police say on Aug. 31, they received an online report that items worth about $7,000 were stolen from a vehicle which was parked overnight at a hotel in the city.
Read more: Excitement builds for in-person frosh weeks, student leaders say safety top of mind
Police say the victims — a mother and son — from New York state, had recently driven north to the city. The son was being dropped off to begin his semester at Trent University, police said.
A photo of some of the stolen items was released by police on Tuesday.
Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca
Comments