Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

New York student’s items stolen from vehicle after arriving to Peterborough for university: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 6, 2022 2:01 pm
Peterborough police say a student from New York state had items stolen from their vehicle in the city in late August.
Peterborough police say a student from New York state had items stolen from their vehicle in the city in late August. Peterborough Police Service

Peterborough police are investigating the theft of items belonging to a New York state student last week.

Police say on Aug. 31, they received an online report that items worth about $7,000 were stolen from a vehicle which was parked overnight at a hotel in the city.

Read more: Excitement builds for in-person frosh weeks, student leaders say safety top of mind

Police say the victims — a mother and son — from New York state, had recently driven north to the city. The son was being dropped off to begin his semester at Trent University, police said.

Trending Stories

A photo of some of the stolen items was released by police on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Theft tagPeterborough Police Service tagTrent University tagVehicle Break-in tagTheft from Vehicle taguniversity student taguniversity student theft tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers