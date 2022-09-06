Menu

Canada

Michigan plans Line 5 appeal after Canada invokes treaty to move case out of court

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 6, 2022 1:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada invokes little-known treaty over Line 5 Pipeline dispute' Canada invokes little-known treaty over Line 5 Pipeline dispute
WATCH: Canada invokes little-known treaty over Line 5 Pipeline dispute – Aug 29, 2022

Michigan’s chief law enforcement officer wants to appeal a judge’s decision to keep the Line 5 pipeline dispute in federal court.

In court documents, Attorney General Dana Nessel suggests District Court Judge Janet Neff made errors in her Aug. 18 ruling.

Read more: Enbridge Line 5: Canada invokes 1977 treaty again over dispute

That’s when Neff rejected efforts to get the dispute moved back to state court, where Michigan may have a better chance of success.

Trending Stories

Nessel filed a motion last week indicating she plans to pursue an “interlocutory” appeal while the case is still before the courts.

Read more: Judge sides with Enbridge in Michigan’s latest effort to halt Line 5 pipeline

The motion argues there are grounds for substantial differences of opinion on several key legal questions.

Nessel also argues that allowing such an appeal now would help to ensure the entire case doesn’t need to be argued again.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
