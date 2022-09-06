Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Armed and dangerous,’ police warn after arrest warrant issued for Vaughan man

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 6, 2022 1:25 pm
York Regional Police officer. View image in full screen
York Regional Police officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

York Regional Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted for the attempted murder of a woman in Vaughan.

Police said they were called on Saturday at around 5:30 p.m. for reports of an injured person in a parking lot near Windflower Gate and Nova Star Drive.

Police said officers found a 32-year-old woman with life-threatening stab wounds.

She was transported to hospital and is now in stable condition, investigators said.

Trending Stories

Read more: Shooting at Vaughan lounge sends 2 to hospital, police say

An arrest warrant was issued for 35-year-old Zakria Mousa.

He is described as about six foot one and about 190 pounds, with a medium build and black hair and black eyes. He also has a scorpion tattoo on his right chest, a marijuana leaf tattoo on his stomach and a tattoo sleeve on his right arm, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Mousa is considered “armed and dangerous” and if spotted police warn “do no approach” and to call 911.

“Investigators are reminding the public that anyone who is assisting him or has assisted him may be subject to criminal charges,” police said.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Stabbing tagYork Regional Police tagVaughan tagVaughan stabbing tagNova Star Drive tagVaughan attempted Murder tagWindflower Gae tagZakria Mousa tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers