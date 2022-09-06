‘Armed and dangerous,’ police warn after arrest warrant issued for Vaughan man

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted for the attempted murder of a woman in Vaughan.

Police said they were called on Saturday at around 5:30 p.m. for reports of an injured person in a parking lot near Windflower Gate and Nova Star Drive.

Police said officers found a 32-year-old woman with life-threatening stab wounds.

She was transported to hospital and is now in stable condition, investigators said.

An arrest warrant was issued for 35-year-old Zakria Mousa.

He is described as about six foot one and about 190 pounds, with a medium build and black hair and black eyes. He also has a scorpion tattoo on his right chest, a marijuana leaf tattoo on his stomach and a tattoo sleeve on his right arm, police said.

Mousa is considered “armed and dangerous” and if spotted police warn “do no approach” and to call 911.

“Investigators are reminding the public that anyone who is assisting him or has assisted him may be subject to criminal charges,” police said.