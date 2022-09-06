Private music teacher sexually assaulted young student, Toronto police allege

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say charges have been laid after a private music teacher allegedly sexually assaulted a young student.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police said a man held cello lessons at his home near Warden Avenue and Steeles Avenue East in the city’s east end.

On May 28, the man allegedly sexually assaulted a child who he had been teaching.

Police said an investigation was launched in July and on July 25, and 62-year-old Toronto resident Guo Cheng Xia was arrested.

He has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Police said he’s scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

The release said officers are concerned there may be additional victims and asked anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-2922 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.