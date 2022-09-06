Blue Jays play the Orioles after Bichette’s 3-home run game

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Blue Jays (75-59, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (71-64, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Mitch White (1-5, 4.67 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Orioles: Kyle Bradish (3-5, 5.17 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -115, Orioles -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays take on the Baltimore Orioles after Bo Bichette hit three home runs against the Orioles on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Baltimore has gone 39-27 at home and 71-64 overall. The Orioles are 30-16 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Toronto is 75-59 overall and 37-30 on the road. Blue Jays hitters have a collective .427 slugging percentage to lead the AL.

The matchup Tuesday is the 12th meeting between these teams this season. The Orioles hold a 6-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander leads the Orioles with 49 extra base hits (22 doubles and 27 home runs). Ryan Mountcastle is 7-for-35 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

George Springer has 17 doubles, three triples and 19 home runs for the Blue Jays. Bichette is 16-for-39 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .225 batting average, 3.27 ERA, even run differential

Blue Jays: 7-3, .237 batting average, 3.23 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Jordan Lyles: day-to-day (illness), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (side), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Story continues below advertisement

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.