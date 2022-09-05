Menu

Health

No lifeguard at Vancouver’s Sunset Beach Monday due to staffing shortages

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 5, 2022 3:36 pm
The barge that's been lodged on Vancouver's Sunset Beach for months will be broken down for removal in the coming months, according to the company that owns it. View image in full screen
The barge that's been lodged on Vancouver's Sunset Beach for months will be broken down for removal in the coming months, according to the company that owns it. Simon Little / Global News

For the second time in a few days, Vancouver’s popular Sunset Beach is without a lifeguard.

Due to staffing challenges, the Vancouver Park Board says Sunset Beach will not have a designated lifeguard zone on Monday.

Signs are up reminding beachgoers of the dangers of unsupervised swimming.

English Bay is the closest beach to Sunset with a lifeguard.

Sunset Beach also did not have a lifeguard on Saturday.

Click to play video: 'Lifeguard shortage impacting popular pools, beaches' Lifeguard shortage impacting popular pools, beaches
Lifeguard shortage impacting popular pools, beaches – Aug 1, 2022

Read more: 2 Vancouver pools, Sunset Beach affected by lifeguard shortage

Story continues below advertisement

Previously, staffing challenges affected Kits Pool and the outdoor pool at Second Beach.

Trending Stories

The park board said then that the “ongoing lifeguard staff shortage has been affecting services and facility operations, not only in Vancouver, but internationally.

“Pool closures and program cancellations are always a last resort, but unlike other industries facing staff shortages, without the presence of lifeguards to maintain a safe environment for swimmers, our facilities cannot operate,” it said.

