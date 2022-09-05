No lifeguard at Vancouver’s Sunset Beach Monday due to staffing shortages

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time in a few days, Vancouver’s popular Sunset Beach is without a lifeguard.

Due to staffing challenges, the Vancouver Park Board says Sunset Beach will not have a designated lifeguard zone on Monday.

Signs are up reminding beachgoers of the dangers of unsupervised swimming.

English Bay is the closest beach to Sunset with a lifeguard.

Sunset Beach also did not have a lifeguard on Saturday.

Previously, staffing challenges affected Kits Pool and the outdoor pool at Second Beach.

The park board said then that the “ongoing lifeguard staff shortage has been affecting services and facility operations, not only in Vancouver, but internationally.

“Pool closures and program cancellations are always a last resort, but unlike other industries facing staff shortages, without the presence of lifeguards to maintain a safe environment for swimmers, our facilities cannot operate,” it said.