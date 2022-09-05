5 songs you must hear this week: 05 September 2022

Well, that summer went by quickly, didn’t it? The next three months are the busiest of the year, and that includes the recorded music industry. Here are five tracks might make the transition from summer to fall a little easier.

1. Our Lady Peace, Run

Spiritual Machines II (Coalition)

Recommended If You Like: WWE Wrestling

Music has always been an integral part to every WWE event. When matches in the UK were scheduled—the Clash at the Castle event, which happened Saturday—Our Lady Peace’s Run was chosen as the official theme song. Talk about a score for the band. WWE programming reaches one billion homes in 30 languages through TV and social media.

2. Slipknot, Yen

The End, So Far (Roadrunner)

Recommended If You Like: Intense intensity

Maggots (the official name for Slipknot fans) around the world are anxious to hear what the band has planned with their new album due on September 30. Will this become the band’s fourth consecutive number one Billboard album? Given the devotion of the Maggots, I’d call it a sure bet.

3. KEN mode, Unresponsive

Null (Independent)

RIYL: Pandemic nightmares

Winnipeg’s KEN mode is one of the fiercest bands in the country. This track from the band’s upcoming eighth album has its roots in a dream frontman Jesse Matthewson had during COVID lockdowns. Visions of people close to him dying plagued his nights. Tortured stuff, this.

4. Dreamers, Robbery feat. Sueco

Single (Hollywood)

RIYL: Airborne Toxic Event, Foster the People, Atlas Genius

Dreamers, the duo now based in Los Angeles after forming in Brooklyn, has released this slick bit of alt-pop as a standalone single to go along with their current tour. They’re fans of rapper Sueco who helped pull this song together in about a day.

5. L.S. Dunes, Permanent Rebellion

Past Lives (Concord)

RIYL: Emo/screamo supergroups

Check out the lineup with this one: Frank Iero (My Chemical Romanc), Travis Stever (Coheed and Cambria), Anthony Green (Circa Survive), along with Tim Payne and Tucker Rule (Thursday). When COVID was at its peak, none of these guys were sure if they’d ever get to play live again. This song, they say, is about taking back what is rightfully yours. A full album will be out on November 11.