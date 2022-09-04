Injured dirt biker rescued near Bear Main Forestry Service Road

Send this page to someone via email

An injured dirt biker was rescued from the trails above Bear Main Forestry Service Road Saturday afternoon.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) was called out to assist BC Ambulance (BCEHS) crews in locating and evacuating the injured man.

“The rider was riding down a trail when he struck an object and flipped over his bike, landing on his back,” read the COSAR release.

“Suspecting a back injury, his friends called for help and BCEHS and COSAR was dispatched.”

COSAR teams located the man, stabilized him, brought him to an awaiting ambulance and he was then transported to Kelowna General Hospital with undetermined injuries.

12 COSAR members along with their medical and UTV team responded to the incident.