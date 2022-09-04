Western Mustangs spoil Golden Hawks season opener, improve to 2-0

Send this page to someone via email

All eyes ended up being on the sky as the Western Mustangs took down the Golden Hawks 34-19 in Laurier’s home and season opener.

While the teams combined for 507 yards through the air, they also endured a lightning delay that lasted just over an hour.

The game was stopped with 1:50 to go in the first half as Knight-Newboro Stadium in Waterloo, Ont., was evacuated until the weather system passed.

The teams resumed play just after 9 pm and almost instantly Mustang quarterback found receiver Savaughn Magnaye-Jones for his third touchdown of the game.

Western and Laurier alternated scores throughout the first half but thanks to the three hookups between Hillock and Magnaye-Jones, the Mustangs led 24-13.

All of Magnaye-Jones’ TD catches went for at least 23 yards or more.

The first-team All-Canadian in 2021 finished 4th in receiving in the OUA a year ago.

Hillock ended the game 15-for-20 for 249 yards and four touchdowns.

Western’s ground game churned out a second straight big-time performance as Keon Edwards and Edouard Wanadi combined for 228 yards on 31 carries. Troy Thompson picked up 34 yards on five rushes for the Mustangs.

Magnaye-Jones ended the game with 145 yards receiving.

Justin Nickson scored Western’s other touchdown on an 11-yard catch in the fourth quarter.

Brian Garrity handled both the kicking and punting duties for the second game in a row with regular punter Cam Creechan still sidelined with an injury.

Londoner Taylor Elgersma out of Oakridge Secondary School made the start at quarterback for the Golden Hawks.

The second-year QB went 20-for-34 for 258 yards and one touchdown. Elgersma was intercepted once by Robert Panabaker but also gained 18 yards on the ground.

Laurier began the season with a Week One bye so Western was in the unenviable position of not having game tape on their opponent while their opponent had game tape from the Mustangs’ victory over Guelph in Week One.

Western head coach Greg Marshall pointed out before the game that as much as that presented a challenge for the Mustangs, having a bye week later in the season was usually a big help to a team.

Western is now 2-0 and atop the OUA standings. They will host Queen’s under the lights at Semotiuk-Haylor Memorial Field on Saturday, September 10 at 7 p.m.