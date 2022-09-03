Salmon Arm RCMP seeking public’s help in finding robbery suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Salmon Arm are seeking the public’s help as they investigate a robbery.

According to the RCMP, a driver was robbed of his wallet and car keys while giving the suspect a ride to a local store.

Police say the victim had met the suspect for a short time on a prior occasion. But on this trip, the suspect asked the driver to stop after a short distance, then threatened him with a weapon and demanded money.

Police say the incident happened on Aug. 25, around 7:30 p.m.

“After taking the driver’s wallet and car keys, the suspect fled the area,” said Salmon Arm RCMP.

“Fortunately, the driver suffered no injuries and his vehicle was not taken.”

The suspect is described as being in his 30s, with short, black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044.

