Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Bullet holes left in Sherwood Park business storefront

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted September 3, 2022 3:03 pm
The side of an RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
An RCMP vehicle. Global News / File

A Sherwood Park cannabis retailer had its front window shot at early Saturday morning.

Two employees who were inside the store reported hearing gunshots around 2 a.m. No one was injured.

When RCMP arrived, the suspect had fled the scene. No description of a possible suspect is available at this time.

Trending Stories

RCMP Forensic Identification Unit and Strathcona County General Investigation Section were both on scene, and the latter has now taken over the investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the Strathcona RCMP at 780-467-7741 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton crime tagGun Violence tagEdmonton shooting tagSherwood Park crime tagCannabis Retailer tagSherwood Park shooting tagCannabis store shot at tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers