Bullet holes left in Sherwood Park business storefront

A Sherwood Park cannabis retailer had its front window shot at early Saturday morning.

Two employees who were inside the store reported hearing gunshots around 2 a.m. No one was injured.

When RCMP arrived, the suspect had fled the scene. No description of a possible suspect is available at this time.

RCMP Forensic Identification Unit and Strathcona County General Investigation Section were both on scene, and the latter has now taken over the investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the Strathcona RCMP at 780-467-7741 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.