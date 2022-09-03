Rider Nation gear up for Blue Bombers with celebrity dunk tank, ‘Fan Day’ activities

Send this page to someone via email

Labour Day weekend is one of the best weekends of the year for Saskatchewan Roughrider fans as the team battles the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday.

And to get ready for the big game, fans are celebrating in more ways than one.

On Saturday, Sept. 3, the Roughriders are hosting a special fan day experience at Mosaic Stadium, with a chance to meet the players.

“We are so happy to be able to bring Fan Day back to Rider Nation, a day that means so much to all of us,” said Chief Brand Officer Anthony Partipilo. “We truly have the best fans in the league, and we look forward to hosting our fans for this fun and interactive experience once again.”

Fans will be able to watch the Riders final practice before the Labour Day classic, as well as participate in activities including inflatables, face painting and a balloon artist. Concessions in Harvard’s Studio 620 lounge will also be open for fans who need a bite to eat or a cold drink.

Following the practice, Rider fans will also be invited on the field to run, play football and take pictures, before having the entire Roughrider team join them on the concourse for a one-hour autograph session at 2 p.m.

On top of the Rider fan day experience, CFL fans will also have another chance to get involved in the action.

CFL Fans Fight Cancer will be hosting a charity dunk tank at the Centennial Market from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. A number of local celebrities will be included in the dunk contest, and if that doesn’t excite you, there will also be a lot of Blue Bomber fans getting dunked as well.

Good morning! TODAY IS THE DAY!! 1-4:30pm at the @CentMarketYQR is the Piffles Celebrity Dunk Tank to raise 💰 to fight cancer! Come on down, dunk some local celebs (or us if you so incline), carve a watermelon, win some prizes and more! Hope to see you there! pic.twitter.com/ZWnCvc5U4h — Piffles Podcast (@PifflesPod) September 3, 2022

All proceeds from the event will go to the Allan Blair Cancer Centre.

The event will also have a number of food trucks, watermelon carving, a Wes Cates autograph signing session and more.

The party has already begun in Rider Nation.

