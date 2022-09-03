Maskwacis man charged with 2nd-degree murder in shooting

A 21-year-old Maskwacis man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a shooting Thursday evening.

Shayden Trey Rain allegedly shot a 27-year-old man at a local convenience store in Maskwacis, Alta.

The man, who was a resident of Maskwacis, was taken to hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to an RCMP news release Saturday.

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident. Police ask that anyone with information about this crime, or who were in the area of Sampson Mall on Sept. 1, please contact the Maskwacis RCMP at 780-585-3767 or anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.