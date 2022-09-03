Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Science

NASA’s decision to scrub rocket launch disappointing, but right call: Canadian astronaut

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 3, 2022 2:28 pm
Click to play video: 'NASA’s Artemis I moon mission launch scrubbed' NASA’s Artemis I moon mission launch scrubbed
NASA's highly anticipated launch of its unmanned Artemis I rocked was scrubbed at the last minute on August 29. The mission is the first step in NASA's return to the moon's surface. Mike Armstrong explains what went wrong, and when the launch has been rescheduled.

Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques says today’s decision to scrub the launch of NASA‘s new moon rocket is disappointing but necessary due to another leak found ahead of the planned test flight.

The Artemis 1 rocket sprang another fuel leak, forcing controllers to call off the second attempt this week to send an crew capsule with test dummies aboard into lunar orbit.

A first attempt on Monday was also aborted due to escaping hydrogen elsewhere on the 98-metre NASA-built rocket.

Read more: NASA postpones 2nd attempt at moon rocket launch citing another fuel leak

Saint-Jacques, who was set to watch the launch from the Canadian Space Agency headquarters in suburban Montreal, says the space buff in him is disappointed but the sober engineer knows it was the right call.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

It wasn’t immediately clear when NASA may try again.

Saint-Jacques says a window remains open until about Tuesday, but after that the moon won’t be in the right spot in the sky for a few weeks.

He says the test flight is an important one as a Canadian astronaut is expected to be on the first crewed flight of the Artemis 2 rocket, which is slated to fly around the moon and return in 2024.

NASA is expected to brief reporters later Saturday.

Click to play video: 'NASA says Artemis I team is ‘ready’ ahead of 2nd launch attempt' NASA says Artemis I team is ‘ready’ ahead of 2nd launch attempt
NASA says Artemis I team is ‘ready’ ahead of 2nd launch attempt
© 2022 The Canadian Press
NASA tagCanadian astronaut tagnasa moon rocket tagNASA moon rocket Artemis tagNASA Artemis launch date tagNASA Artemis launch tagNASA Canadian astronaut tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers