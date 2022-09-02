Menu

Manitoba highway fatalities rising, 2022 could be ‘worst year ever’

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted September 2, 2022 5:56 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD

RCMP say 58 people have died on Manitoba highways this year with six occurring just this week.

“Unfortunately these numbers are just not coming down, ” said RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre. “If the trend continues in 2022 we could see our worst year ever. People need to be cognizant of that fact. There is a lot more traffic on the highways and there’s a lot more activity. People are just not thinking when they are driving.”

In the last five years the province had an average of 46 crashes and 58 deaths.

STARS Air Ambulance is preparing for what’s expected to be a busy Labour Day weekend.

Provincial Director Grant Therrien told 680 CJOB the long weekend usually lands around a dozen calls, which is double its normal weekend rate.

Read more: Manitoba RCMP seeks to identify pedestrian killed on highway near Dauphin

He said all hands on deck for the coming days.

“A lot of folks (are) heading to various destinations, so that typically means we’re going to be busy also, so our team is prepared. They come in with that mindset, that we’re going to do a lot of missions and we’re going to be there when tragedies occur.”

Therrien encouraged Manitobans to buckle up and drive safely.

