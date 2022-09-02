Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Ontario’s first diverging diamond interchange nearing completion in Niagara Region

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 2, 2022 2:24 pm
A photo updating the look of a new interchange located at Glendale Avenue and the Queen Elizabeth Highway (QEW) in Niagara. View image in full screen
A photo updating the look of a new interchange located at Glendale Avenue and the Queen Elizabeth Highway (QEW) in Niagara. Morrison Hershfield

Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation (MTO) is set to update residents on a diverging diamond interchange (DDI) project that is near the end of its construction at Glendale Avenue on the QEW in Niagara region.

The project, commissioned in 2020 at an initial cost of around $55 million, has been over two years in the making and expects to reduce vehicle conflicts by allowing unrestricted turning movements.

“It accomplishes this by reconfiguring the traffic lanes to allow for direct access to all four directional highway ramps,” according to a project overview from engineering company Morrison Hershfield.

Read more: Planning a road trip? Gas prices likely to dip across Canada during Labour Day weekend

Signalized intersections will allow free flow, high-volume traffic by having lanes cross each other at either end of the interchange, reducing issues with vehicles accessing on-ramps and those coming off the highway.

Story continues below advertisement
Ontario’s first diverging diamond interchange nearing completion in Niagara Region - image View image in full screen
Morrison Hershfield

A diagram that depicts a simple version of how traffic and pedestrians navigate through a ‘diverging diamond interchange’ (DDI) under construction at Glendale on the QEW in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Trending Stories

“The new Airport road connection from Glendale Avenue allows for a direct route for traffic to the historic Old Town Niagara-on-the-Lake tourist area by removing the need to navigate left and right turns through two intersections within proximity to one another, and by diverting some traffic from the Glendale Avenue/York Road intersection,” the overview says.

Read more: ‘Driver lucky to be alive’ after crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga

Pedestrians and cyclists are accommodated in the design through a multiuse path down the centre of the interchange, separated and protected from the traffic by concrete barriers.

Story continues below advertisement

Riders and walkers can converge at intersections and pass through the interchange between traffic lanes.

The DDI is a first for Ontario. Canada currently has two such interchanges in Calgary and Regina.

A public education session is set for Wednesday (Sept. 7) from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn at 500 York Rd.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Niagara Region tagNiagara-on-the-Lake tagAirport Road tagyork road tagGlendale Avenue tagdiverging diamond exchange tagniagara road construction tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers