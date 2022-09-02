Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Saskatoon police, fire department investigate suspicious fires

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted September 2, 2022 12:01 pm
Saskatoon Fire Department View image in full screen
Saskatoon Fire Department attended three fires on Friday morning that have been deemed suspicious. File / Global News

Saskatoon police and the Saskatoon Fire department are looking into three suspicious fires that occurred Friday morning.

At 4:24 a.m., SFD received a 911 call reporting a fire in the 100 block of Kellins Crescent.

Read more: Saskatoon mobile home fire causes $200K in damages

Fire crews found a shed and fence in flames. The fire was brought under control at 4:36 a.m. and a fire investigator came to the scene.

The fire originated with the fence and then spread to the shed. The fire is being considered as suspicious and caused $5,000 in damage.

Trending Stories

The fire investigator was made aware of two other small fires that were of interest due to the timeline.

Story continues below advertisement

The first fire occurred at 12:33 a.m. in the 500 block of Delayen Crescent. The fire caused $1,000 in damage to a fence and is considered suspicious.

Read more: Saskatoon house fire kills two dogs, causes $200K in damages

Another fire behind a commercial building in the 1700 block of Preston Avenue was investigated around 2:45 a.m. An evergreen tree was damaged by the fire, which has been deemed suspicious as well.

The fires will be followed up by police. Anyone with information or evidence can contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagSaskatoon Police tagSaskatoon News tagSaskatoon Fire Department tagSuspicious Fire tagStructure Fire tagSHED FIRE tagPreston Avenue tagFence fire tagdelayen crescent tagkellins crescent tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers