Saskatoon police, fire department investigate suspicious fires

Saskatoon police and the Saskatoon Fire department are looking into three suspicious fires that occurred Friday morning.

At 4:24 a.m., SFD received a 911 call reporting a fire in the 100 block of Kellins Crescent.

Fire crews found a shed and fence in flames. The fire was brought under control at 4:36 a.m. and a fire investigator came to the scene.

The fire originated with the fence and then spread to the shed. The fire is being considered as suspicious and caused $5,000 in damage.

The fire investigator was made aware of two other small fires that were of interest due to the timeline.

The first fire occurred at 12:33 a.m. in the 500 block of Delayen Crescent. The fire caused $1,000 in damage to a fence and is considered suspicious.

Another fire behind a commercial building in the 1700 block of Preston Avenue was investigated around 2:45 a.m. An evergreen tree was damaged by the fire, which has been deemed suspicious as well.

The fires will be followed up by police. Anyone with information or evidence can contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300.