Crime

Small plane crashes at Guelph Airpark, police say

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 2, 2022 11:05 am
View image in full screen
OPP cruiser. OPP

Provincial police in Wellington County say a small plane crashed at the Guelph Airpark on Thursday evening.

According to OPP, emergency services were called to the airport at around 6:30 p.m. after the crash was reported.

Read more: Harriston teen killed in collision near Palmerston, OPP say

Police say officers found that a small two-seater airplane had crashed on the runway.

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the crash, while the plane was left with moderate damage.

Read more: 4 Dodge Ram 1500s go missing in Fergus in 1 hour, Wellington County OPP say

Police say the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and Transport Canada were notified about the crash and are conducting an investigation.

