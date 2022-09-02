Small plane crashes at Guelph Airpark, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police in Wellington County say a small plane crashed at the Guelph Airpark on Thursday evening.

According to OPP, emergency services were called to the airport at around 6:30 p.m. after the crash was reported.

Police say officers found that a small two-seater airplane had crashed on the runway.

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the crash, while the plane was left with moderate damage.

Police say the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and Transport Canada were notified about the crash and are conducting an investigation.

