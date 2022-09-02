Winnipeg police urge water safety after kayak hit by boat on Red River

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are urging the public to stay safe around the city’s waterways this long weekend, after a crash between a boat and a kayak last week.

Police said the incident took place Saturday night on the Red River near the Tache Public Dock.

The kayaker, 41, was taken to hospital with a head injury after being struck by a 23-foot Sea Ray pleasure craft, which resulted in heavy damage to his kayak.

Police said the kayaker was wearing all black clothing at the time of the collision, and didn’t have navigation lighting. There was also limited visibility due to the time of day, 9:45 p.m.

The man is expected to recover fully.

