World

Queen Elizabeth II not attending Scotland’s Highland Games amid ‘mobility issues’

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted September 2, 2022 8:53 am
Reflecting on the impact of Queen Elizabeth II as she marks 70 years on the throne
There is no denying that Queen Elizabeth has been an enduring presence in the world. Dawna Friesen reflects on her seven decades on the throne – Jun 5, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II will skip the Braemar Gathering, a popular Highland Games event, as she struggles with issues getting around.

The 96-year-old monarch previously decided to formally appoint Britain’s new prime minister on Tuesday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she is vacationing, rather than return to London for the traditional ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Read more: More than half of Canadians oppose swearing allegiance to the Queen, poll shows

Her eldest son and heir Prince Charles, who normally accompanies the monarch to the gathering, will attend. British media reported Friday that the decision was made for the comfort of the monarch, who has struggled with what the palace describes as “mobility issues” since last year.

Elizabeth has spent much of the past two years at Windsor Castle, west of London, where she took refuge during the pandemic. She has kept working throughout this period, although most of her tasks have been carried out virtually, including meetings with ambassadors, health workers and schoolchildren.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
