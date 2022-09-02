Menu

Environment

Woeful Fraser River sockeye run renews fish farm debate

By Paul Johnson Global News
Posted September 2, 2022 9:46 am
Click to play video: 'Test fisheries for salmon in the Fraser River are abysmal this season' Test fisheries for salmon in the Fraser River are abysmal this season
WATCH: Record returns are predicted for salmon this year all along the west coast, except for the Fraser. As Paul Johnson reports, it's reopened the debate over the impact of fish farms that once populated the waters of Discovery Passage.

Record returns are predicted for salmon this season all along the west coast, with one notable exception: the Fraser River.

In fact, test fisheries for the region are abysmal and it’s reopened the debate over the impact of fish farms that once populated the waters of Discovery Passage.

Read more: Concern for B.C. sockeye salmon as Fraser River return estimates drop by millions

“We’ve seen in 2022 strong runs, like extraordinary returns in Alaska, Bristol Bay, we’ve seen record runs to the very far south of the range in the Columbia,” BCIT fisheries biologist Marvin Rosenau said.

But the situation on the Fraser River is a different story.

Test fisheries predict that the total number will be down by as much as 40 per cent, scratching hopes for a big sockeye year on the Fraser, and likely preventing both a commercial and sport fishery.

Click to play video: 'Late summer sockeye salmon returns weaker than projected in Fraser' Late summer sockeye salmon returns weaker than projected in Fraser
Late summer sockeye salmon returns weaker than projected in Fraser

Rosenau suspects part of the story on the Fraser is something happening hundreds of kilometres away.

“We see a pretty tight correlation with the expansion of fish farms in the Discovery Passage area,” he said.

Trending Stories

Fraser sockeye that are returning now would have swam out to sea at a time when a number of open net fish farms were operating in the Discovery Islands, a route taken by many of the juvenile sockeye.

Read more: B.C. salmon, shellfish may soon become luxury of the rich, experts warn

It is also a place where conservationists have long believed the fish get infected with sea lice and mouth rot disease.

“I think there is a good body or evidence that suggests that Fraser sockeye at least were impacted probably by fish farms,” said Stan Proboszcz, senior scientist with the Watershed Watch Salmon Society.

Click to play video: 'Salmon stock rebounding after Big Bar landslide' Salmon stock rebounding after Big Bar landslide
Salmon stock rebounding after Big Bar landslide – Aug 12, 2022

While those farms were removed as part of the federal government’s plan to minimize contact between wild and farmed salmon, the debate over the total effect of the farms continues.

The fish farming industry says multiple studies have been clear there isn’t a connection.

Read more: Salmon getting through Big Bar slide area prompts excitement in Indigenous communities

“All of those reviews have failed to show any links between salmon farms and the returns of wild salmon, despite what is being pushed out in the media,” said Brian Kingzett, science and policy director for the BC Salmon Farmers’ Association.

The BC Salmon Farmers’ Association also points out that their farms were in place for a long time, in both high and low return years for sockeye.

While the critics concede that there are likely multiple factors behind this year’s situation, they expect that the mystery of the Fraser River’s missing sockeye may become clearer in coming years, when they can count the number fish that never encountered farms on their way to the ocean.

