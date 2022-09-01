‘In a few seconds they changed my life’: Brampton axe, machete attack victim speaks out

Send this page to someone via email

A Brampton, Ont., man who was brutally attacked in his driveway last month by three men wielding a machete and an axe is speaking out.

Joti Singh Mann — a well-known podcast host and real estate agent — was attacked in the driveway of his home in the area of Mayfield Road and Hurontario Street on Aug 4.

Mann told Global News he was on his way to work — to host his radio show — when three unknown men attacked him from behind.

Video of the attack appears to show Mann getting into his white Jeep, when three men run towards the vehicle.

One suspect armed with an axe uses it to smash the window, the video shows.

Mann can then be seen attempting to fight off the attackers, but he is pulled from the vehicle by his foot.

He pushes past the three suspects, but is attacked again behind the vehicle, just out of the video frame.

Mann said he doesn’t know who the suspects were, but said at first, he thought they were trying to steal his vehicle.

“I don’t know who they are, I don’t know why they attack on me,” he said. “Maybe God knows,”

Mann said he tried to offer the men his keys, but the attack continued.

He said he was struck with the machete and the axe, was sprayed in the eyes with pepper spray and was Tasered.

The attack ended when Mann’s mother, Jasmail Kaur Mann, saw the men on her driveway and came outside to her son’s rescue.

She was given a bravery award from Brampton’s Mayor Patrick Brown for her actions on Thursday.

Jasmail said when she saw what was happening, she ran outside and told the suspects that she had called the police — even though she hadn’t yet.

She said she believes this is what scared the assailants off.

Jasmail said she also threw her son’s shoe at them as they fled.

Mann was seriously injured in the attack and was taken to hospital. He is now recovering at home, speaking with Global News with a heavily bandaged hand and foot.

Mann said he has 180 stitches on his body, many of which are in his hand which was “badly cut.”

He said he also lost his big toe in the attack.

Mann said doctors told him it will take around two to three months to recover, but said he may not recover to “100 per cent.”

“In a few seconds they changed my life,” he said.

Mann said, though, that he is thankful for his mother’s bravery.

“When she came out and she saw three people attacking on me, my mom came to me and saved my life,” he said. “Otherwise I don’t think I (would be) here.”

Mann said his mother has always been “very brave.”

“I want to thank my mother and my God who saved my life,” he said.

Mann also thanked those who have offered their support and love while he recovers.

On Aug. 11, Peel Regional Police held a press conference regarding their investigation into the incident.

The force has not provided a public update since.

Police said at the time that Mann had a “safety plan” put in place after receiving a death threat just days before the “targeted” incident.

“We were aware that the victim a few days prior had received a death threat,” Supt. Sean Gormley said.

“That was under an active investigation and that forms now part of this investigation. And we’re trying to determine whether or not that is related to the incident that occurred.”

Gormley did not expand upon what exactly that safety plan entailed.

“I can’t comment specifically what the safety plan was,” he said. “Unfortunately, you know, these persons, as you can tell by the video, were very motivated to try and inflict some serious harm on this gentleman.”

Gormley said the investigation is being considered an attempted murder, adding that officers are working to determine a specific motive.

He said it was not clear whether the victim and suspects are known to each other.

According to police, one of the suspects was wearing black clothing, black gloves and a black baseball hat.

The second suspect was wearing black clothing, black shoes with red laces and black gloves.

The third suspect had a black sweater on with the hood up, grey track pants and black gloves.

All three were wearing surgical masks at the time of the incident.

Global News reached out to Peel Regional Police on Thursday, however, the force said there was no update to share on the investigation.

– with files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca and Shallima Maharaj