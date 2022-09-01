Menu

Crime

Mississauga man charged in connection with human trafficking investigation: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 1, 2022 3:47 pm
Edder Boursiquot from Mississauga was arrested on Thursday, police said.
Edder Boursiquot from Mississauga was arrested on Thursday, police said. Peel Regional Police / Handout

A man from Mississauga has been charged in connection with a human trafficking investigation in Peel Region, police say.

Peel Regional Police said in June, officers began investigating after receiving a report that a female victim was allegedly being taken advantage of in the sex industry.

“The allegations are that the suspect exercised control over aspects of the victim’s life and profited financially from it,” police said in a news release.

On Thursday, police said the suspect was located during an unrelated traffic investigation.

Trending Stories

Read more: Man charged in connection with series of robberies in Peel, Toronto area: police

Officers said 33-year-old Edder Boursiquot from Mississauga was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Police said he has been charged with several offences including trafficking in persons, exercising control and advertising sexual services.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said he was held for a bail hearing on Thursday.

Police believe there may be additional victims, “particularly in the Greater Toronto Area.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

