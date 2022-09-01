SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Omicron vaccine available to most in B.C. by end of October: top health officials

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 1, 2022 4:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Duclos says 1st shipment of Moderna Omicron booster delivered Friday, 10.5M by end of September' Duclos says 1st shipment of Moderna Omicron booster delivered Friday, 10.5M by end of September
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said on Thursday that 780,000 doses of the newly-approved bivalent COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna would be delivered to Canada on Friday, with a total of 10.5 million doses expected by the end of September. Duclos also said that "where possible," people aged 18 and older should look into getting the bivalent vaccine as a booster dose going forward, but stressed existing vaccines were still effective.

British Columbia’s top doctor and health minister say most residents should expect to be able to receive a COVID-19 booster targeting the Omicron variant this month or in October.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix say in a joint statement the province is set to begin distributing doses of Moderna’s newly approved vaccine as soon as supply arrives, with more information coming next Tuesday.

Health Canada approved the so-called “bivalent” vaccine that also targets the original strain of the virus earlier today.

Read more: Health Canada approves Moderna’s Omicron COVID booster; 780K doses arriving Friday

Henry and Dix describe the shot as being more effective at protecting people from serious illness caused by Omicron, the most common variant of COVID-19 currently circulating in B.C.

Moderna is providing Canada with 12 million doses of the vaccine, and they say B.C. officials will work with the federal government to ensure the province’s supply.

Officials are expected to provide further information about timing and eligibility for the shots on Sept. 6.

Henry and Dix say the vaccine will arrive over several weeks and shots will be available at health-authority clinics and pharmacies.

Click to play video: 'Canada will have ‘enough supply’ of Moderna’s Omicron booster for everyone 18+ over: Njoo' Canada will have ‘enough supply’ of Moderna’s Omicron booster for everyone 18+ over: Njoo
Canada will have ‘enough supply’ of Moderna’s Omicron booster for everyone 18+ over: Njoo

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
