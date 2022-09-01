Labour Day 2022: What’s open and closed in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Heading towards back-to-school with the unofficial end of summer on the horizon, the Labour Day holiday Monday with bring changes to hours of operation for select businesses and services in London, Ont.

Here is a list of what’s open and closed in London on Monday, Sept. 5:

What’s open

Beer Store locations at 1600 Dundas St. E., (Skip The Dishes delivery available) and 414 Wharncliffe Rd. S., (Drive-thru only) will open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Labatt Brewery retail store opens from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All Rexall locations will be open with reduced hours, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shoppers Drug Mart locations at 510 Hamilton Rd. and 1225 Wonderland Rd. N. (Sherwood Forest Mall) will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Byron location at 1224 Commissioners Rd. W. will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Most movie theatres

Select convenient stores

Municipal amenities like spray pads and playgrounds

East Park (last day of summer hours from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

What’s closed

Banks

Government offices, including city administrative offices

Post offices (no mail delivery)

City waste services – no garbage collection

London Public Library

Most grocery store locations

CF Masonville Place

White Oaks Mall

Westmount Shopping Centre

Shoppers Drug Mart locations not mentioned above

Beer Store locations not mentioned above

All LCBO stores in the London, Ont., region

The London Transit Commission says buses will be running on a holiday schedule on Sept. 5, and new route schedules will be in effect as of Sept. 4.

As of Thursday, COVID-19 booster vaccination appointments are open for children aged five to 11 in Ontario. Appointments are available through the province’s online booking portal, public health units using their own booking systems, certain pharmacies and some primary care providers.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is also spreading Labour Day safety messages in the hopes of reducing preventable trips to the local emergency rooms, which continue to experience higher-than-normal wait times.

