Metrolinx to alter weekend service due to congestion in downtown Toronto

Metrolinx says it is altering its service on busy weekends amid construction and increased traffic in Toronto.

In a statement emailed to Global News on Thursday, Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said the congestion in Toronto’s downtown core has “increased this summer, particularly on the weekends due to the return of events like the CNE, FanExpo, Blue Jays, TFC games, and concerts (especially when multiple events are planned on weekends).”

She said construction in the downtown core has also contributed to congestion.

As a result, Aikins said during peak periods on busy weekends, some eastbound GO buses heading to Union Station are “temporarily rerouted” to Lakeshore West GO train stations “so customers can transfer onto a train.”

She said this affects only three bus routes coming from the west of the region. The east and north buses are not impacted.

“The decision to divert to trains was made to avoid a longer delay for passengers caused by buses attempting to get into and out of the downtown core amidst the traffic and add greater certainty to passengers’ commutes,” Aikins said.