Man arrested in connection with racist verbal attack against LaSalle family: Montreal police

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested in connection with a verbal hate crime against a LaSalle family that was caught on film in early August, Montreal police confirmed on Thursday.

In a statement, the SPVM said that on Aug. 11 officers responded to a 911 call placed for a man who was verbally harassing a racialized family, yelling at them to “return to their country.”

[Incident haineux et voie de fait à LaSalle]

Les enquêteurs du Module incidents et crimes haineux du #SPVM ont procédé à l'arrestation d'un homme.

Détails ➡ https://t.co/S7N4yB80Wb pic.twitter.com/vfxYb2WlgG — Police Montréal (@SPVM) September 1, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

“Your home is India. India or Pakistan,” the man is heard saying in French to Nadisha Hosein, her husband and her daughter in a video recording of the incident.

Hosein said both she and her husband, though of South Asian heritage, were born in Montreal and speak French.

Hosein filed a report with police, who said the incident had been handed over to the force’s hate crimes unit.

Authorities say they had identified and met with the suspect and arrested him on Thursday morning. They allege he was also involved in different event where a citizen was assaulted.