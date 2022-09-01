Menu

Crime

Man arrested in connection with racist verbal attack against LaSalle family: Montreal police

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted September 1, 2022 3:46 pm
Click to play video: 'LaSalle family calls on Montreal police to act against man who went on a racist tirade against them' LaSalle family calls on Montreal police to act against man who went on a racist tirade against them
Family files 'hate crime' report with Montreal police after verbal attack outside home – Aug 16, 2022

A man has been arrested in connection with a verbal hate crime against a LaSalle family that was caught on film in early August, Montreal police confirmed on Thursday.

In a statement, the SPVM said that on Aug. 11 officers responded to a 911 call placed for a man who was verbally harassing a racialized family, yelling at them to “return to their country.”

Read more: Family files ‘hate crime’ report with Montreal police after verbal attack outside home

Story continues below advertisement

“Your home is India. India or Pakistan,” the man is heard saying in French to Nadisha Hosein, her husband and her daughter in a video recording of the incident.

Trending Stories

Hosein said both she and her husband, though of South Asian heritage, were born in Montreal and speak French.

Read more: Hate crime reports in Canada surged during COVID-19 pandemic, StatCan says

Hosein filed a report with police, who said the incident had been handed over to the force’s hate crimes unit.

Authorities say they had identified and met with the suspect and arrested him on Thursday morning.  They allege he was also involved in different event where a citizen was assaulted.

