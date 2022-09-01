Manitoba seeks public engagement on apprenticeship plan

Send this page to someone via email

The Province of Manitoba is asking the public to participate in the development of the Apprenticeship and Certification Board’s five-year strategic plan, advanced Education, Skills and Immigration Minister Jon Reyes announced Thursday.

“Our government recognizes the importance of effective apprenticeship and certification processes, so we welcome public input on how we can best provide a system that ensures a smoother path to employment for individuals and a stronger workforce for all Manitobans,” Reyes said.

“The anticipated insights will be invaluable as we continue to develop a five-year strategic plan for 2023 to 2028 on the key areas of training, employment and professional development.”

The Manitoba Apprenticeship and Certification Board (ACB) is hosting a series of engagement opportunities to help inform and develop a strategic plan slated for completion in early 2023.

Story continues below advertisement

“The ACB provides leadership in the development and co-ordination of a relevant, accessible and responsive apprenticeship and certification system in Manitoba,” said Harvey Miller, ACB board chair.

“We are listening to stakeholders and adapting to industry needs to deliver training that meets the evolving needs of employers and apprentices to ensure we attract and retain workers for the skilled trades in Manitoba.”

1:46 Labour shortage paves way for job automation Labour shortage paves way for job automation – Aug 5, 2022

The board will host five in-person public meetings and two virtual meetings. Manitobans are also invited to complete the survey until Sept. 30.

Meetings will be held throughout September:

Sept. 7 in Winnipeg from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Norwood Hotel, 112 Marion St.;

Sept. 8 in Brandon from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Victoria Inn Hotel & Convention Centre, 2550 Victoria Ave.;

Sept. 22 in Thompson from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Best Western Thompson Hotel & Suites, 205 Mystery Lake Rd;

Sept. 27 in Winnipeg from 12:30 to 4 p.m. at the Norwood Hotel, 112 Marion St.; and

Sept. 28 in Winkler from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Quality Inn & Suites, 851 Main St

Story continues below advertisement

Two virtual meetings will also be held this month:

Sept. 9 from 12:30 to 4 p.m.; and

Sept. 29 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

3:50 204 Neighbourhood Watch on importance of community patrols 204 Neighbourhood Watch on importance of community patrols