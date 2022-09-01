Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia to require the collection of race-based data from police stops

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 1, 2022 11:34 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning September 1, 2022' Global News Morning September 1, 2022
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.

Nova Scotia’s Justice Department is committing to the collection of race-based data by police in the province.

The department says it is accepting all the recommendations by a committee established to review ways of gathering race-based information from police.

The government says it will collect data in order to determine whether certain groups are disproportionately stopped by police.

Read more: Nova Scotia says new directive reinforces existing ban on police street checks

It says doing so can help police improve their interactions with African Nova Scotians and Indigenous Peoples, in particular.

Trending Stories

The committee was struck as a result of a provincially commissioned study of random police stops _ known as street checks — by criminologist Scott Wortley in March 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

Wortley’s review found that African Nova Scotians were about six times more likely to be the subjects of random police stops than their representation in the population would predict.

Since 2019, police in Nova Scotia have not been allowed to conduct street checks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
halifax police tagStreet Checks tagafrican nova scotians tagHalifax Street Checks tagRace-Based Data tagNova Scotia Police tagpolice race data tagWortley's review tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers