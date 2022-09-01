Oakville driver sent to hospital after trucks collide in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An Oakville, Ont., man is in hospital with serious injuries following a crash on Highway 401 at Hurontario Street in Mississauga.

OPP say a pickup truck hit the rear of a delivery truck slowing down amid congestion in a construction zone just after 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The 55-year-old pickup driver from Halton Region was transported to hospital in critical condition.

Investigators have not laid charges as of Thursday morning, but did say they believed the pickup driver may have been at fault.

Westbound express lanes on the 401 were closed for hours overnight and reopened early Thursday.

55yo driver from Oakville with critical injuries after a collision overnight. Vehicle collided into the rear of a delivery truck that was slowing down due to traffic congestion in a construction zone. #Hwy401/Hurontario. WB express lanes. #MississaugaOPP investigating. pic.twitter.com/YoKu56W29L — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) September 1, 2022

Advertisement