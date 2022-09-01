Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Oakville driver sent to hospital after trucks collide in Mississauga

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 1, 2022 11:57 am
An Oakville man was sent to hospital after a collision on the 401 in Mississauga, Ont., Aug. 31, 2022. View image in full screen
An Oakville man was sent to hospital after a collision on the 401 in Mississauga, Ont., Aug. 31, 2022. @OPP_HSD

An Oakville, Ont., man is in hospital with serious injuries following a crash on Highway 401 at Hurontario Street in Mississauga.

OPP say a pickup truck hit the rear of a delivery truck slowing down amid congestion in a construction zone just after 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The 55-year-old pickup driver from Halton Region was transported to hospital in critical condition.

Read more: 2 suspects in Hamilton kidnapping of Faqir Ali arrested, charged with murder

Investigators have not laid charges as of Thursday morning, but did say they believed the pickup driver may have been at fault.

Trending Stories

Westbound express lanes on the 401 were closed for hours overnight and reopened early Thursday.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagMississauga taghighway 401 tagOakville tagHalton Region tagKerry Schmidt tagMVC tagMississauga crash tagHurontario street tagoakville crash tagCrash On 401 tagmotor vehicile collision tagontario provicial police tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers