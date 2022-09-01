Oakville driver sent to hospital after trucks collide in Mississauga

An Oakville, Ont., man is in hospital with serious injuries following a crash on Highway 401 at Hurontario Street in Mississauga.
OPP say a pickup truck hit the rear of a delivery truck slowing down amid congestion in a construction zone just after 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
The 55-year-old pickup driver from Halton Region was transported to hospital in critical condition.
Investigators have not laid charges as of Thursday morning, but did say they believed the pickup driver may have been at fault.
Westbound express lanes on the 401 were closed for hours overnight and reopened early Thursday.
