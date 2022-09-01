Menu

Consumer

Gas prices drop to $184.9 cents in Metro Vancouver on Thursday

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 1, 2022 10:46 am
Gas prices were seen at $184.9 in Maple Ridge, Friday morning. View image in full screen
Gas prices were seen at $184.9 in Maple Ridge, Friday morning. Global News

If you’re looking to fill up the gas tank, you’re in luck as prices have dropped to around $1.84 to $1.87 a litre in Metro Vancouver.

That’s the lowest prices seen in the region since March.

Read more: Energy prices soar in Britain. Can Canadians expect to pay more too?

According to GasBuddy, a website designed to track gas prices around the province, two gas stations in Metro Vancouver have their gas prices set to $184.9 a litre – a Super Save in Langley and an Esso in Maple Ridge.

Most gas stations in Metro Vancouver have their prices set to $1.87 cents, Thursday morning.

The price has dropped an average of nearly six cents from Wednesday.

Analyst Dan McTeague, with the group Canadians for Affordable Energy, says the substantial price drop is a direct result of pessimism regarding the global economy.

“More importantly it might take a bit of pressure off inflation but it is a fleeting price that can’t remain this low forever, not that we don’t want low gas prices,” said Dan McTeague, Canadians for Affordable Energy’s president.

McTeague said there could be a drop in price of another cent on Saturday.

Read more: U.S. inflation dips to 8.5%, supply chains show signs of improving

It’s quite a saving from the record high price of $2.37 a litre back on June 5.

The province responded to the record high prices in March, announcing a one-time ICBC rebate of $110 for drivers.

Click to play video: 'Energy in focus at Trudeau and German Chancellor Scholz’s meeting in Montreal' Energy in focus at Trudeau and German Chancellor Scholz’s meeting in Montreal
Energy in focus at Trudeau and German Chancellor Scholz’s meeting in Montreal – Aug 22, 2022
