Gas prices drop to $184.9 cents in Metro Vancouver on Thursday

If you’re looking to fill up the gas tank, you’re in luck as prices have dropped to around $1.84 to $1.87 a litre in Metro Vancouver.
That’s the lowest prices seen in the region since March.
According to GasBuddy, a website designed to track gas prices around the province, two gas stations in Metro Vancouver have their gas prices set to $184.9 a litre – a Super Save in Langley and an Esso in Maple Ridge.
Most gas stations in Metro Vancouver have their prices set to $1.87 cents, Thursday morning.
The price has dropped an average of nearly six cents from Wednesday.
Analyst Dan McTeague, with the group Canadians for Affordable Energy, says the substantial price drop is a direct result of pessimism regarding the global economy.
“More importantly it might take a bit of pressure off inflation but it is a fleeting price that can’t remain this low forever, not that we don’t want low gas prices,” said Dan McTeague, Canadians for Affordable Energy’s president.
McTeague said there could be a drop in price of another cent on Saturday.
It’s quite a saving from the record high price of $2.37 a litre back on June 5.
The province responded to the record high prices in March, announcing a one-time ICBC rebate of $110 for drivers.
Comments