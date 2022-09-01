Gas prices drop to $184.9 cents in Metro Vancouver on Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

If you’re looking to fill up the gas tank, you’re in luck as prices have dropped to around $1.84 to $1.87 a litre in Metro Vancouver.

That’s the lowest prices seen in the region since March.

According to GasBuddy, a website designed to track gas prices around the province, two gas stations in Metro Vancouver have their gas prices set to $184.9 a litre – a Super Save in Langley and an Esso in Maple Ridge.

Most gas stations in Metro Vancouver have their prices set to $1.87 cents, Thursday morning.

The price has dropped an average of nearly six cents from Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Analyst Dan McTeague, with the group Canadians for Affordable Energy, says the substantial price drop is a direct result of pessimism regarding the global economy.

“More importantly it might take a bit of pressure off inflation but it is a fleeting price that can’t remain this low forever, not that we don’t want low gas prices,” said Dan McTeague, Canadians for Affordable Energy’s president.

McTeague said there could be a drop in price of another cent on Saturday.

It’s quite a saving from the record high price of $2.37 a litre back on June 5.

The province responded to the record high prices in March, announcing a one-time ICBC rebate of $110 for drivers.

2:11 Energy in focus at Trudeau and German Chancellor Scholz’s meeting in Montreal Energy in focus at Trudeau and German Chancellor Scholz’s meeting in Montreal – Aug 22, 2022