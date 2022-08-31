Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

2 men wanted in connection with armed Toronto carjacking: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 31, 2022 9:58 pm
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

Two men are wanted after a woman was robbed of her car at gunpoint in Toronto.

Toronto police said the alleged incident took place at Albion Road and Islington Avenue on June 19.

Police said a woman was approached by two men as she walked to her car, with one man pointing a gun at her and telling her to give him the car keys.

The woman complied and the two men got in her car and drove away, the police allege.

However, police said the two men only drove a short distance away before parking the car and fleeing on foot.

Eighteen-year-old Hamzah Hussein from Toronto is wanted in relation to the incident, according to police.

The offences he is wanted for include robbery with a firearm and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, police said.

Police have not identified the second man.

Click to play video: 'Police investigate following frantic highway carjacking' Police investigate following frantic highway carjacking
Police investigate following frantic highway carjacking – Jul 18, 2022
