Saskatchewan school boards, teachers’ federation preparing for first day of school

Send this page to someone via email

With only one day of summer vacation left for students and teachers, the Saskatchewan School Board Association (SBSA) is reminding the public about road safety.

“We’ve got a bunch of little people that are excited to get back to school and may be not necessarily paying attention when they’re crossing the street,” SBSA president Shawn Davidson said.

Davidson urged motorists to obey speed limits, and watch for students and buses.

There are other things to look forward to, such as reconnecting with students, Davidson said.

“We are starting out this school year without any kind of restrictions, which is something that is, I think, welcomed by many,” Davidson said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I wouldn’t go as far to say everyone, but I think that the majority of our school population are excited to get back to a hopefully more normal year. But again, we know that this is a potentially rapidly changing situation.”

Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation president Samantha Becotte said a new school year is always an exciting time for both teachers and families.

“Students I know are excited to get back and see their friends, and teachers are excited to greet students in their classrooms and build new connections,” Becotte said.

Becotte also acknowledged the shift back to a sense of normalcy.

“It’s the first year that we’re returning where we haven’t heard a whole lot about altered plans within schools. That’s exciting for a lot of students since they haven’t seen it potentially, especially those early-year students.”

There are some concerns heading into the school year.

“I would say the primary concern is ensuring that students are supported within their classrooms with the funding deficits that the education sector has seen,” Becotte said.

Becotte added the STF isn’t sure if students will be receiving the supports to meet their individual needs.

Advertisement