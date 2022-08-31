Menu

Crime

3 OPP officers charged with manslaughter in death of boy in police shooting

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 31, 2022 4:30 pm
ntario's police watchdog says three police officers have been charged with manslaughter. View image in full screen
ntario's police watchdog says three police officers have been charged with manslaughter. Global News

KAWARTHA LAKES, ONT. — Ontario’s police watchdog says it has charged three officers in the shooting death of a one-year-old boy.

The Special Investigations Unit had been investigating after it said Ontario Provincial Police officers shot at the boy’s father in his car in Kawartha Lakes, Ont., after he allegedly abducted his child on Nov. 26, 2020.

The child, identified by the SIU as 18-month-old Jameson Shapiro, died that day while the father died of gunshot wounds about a week later.

Read more: SIU confirms City of Kawartha Lakes OPP gunfire killed boy, 1, during incident east of Lindsay

The SIU says three OPP constables — Nathan Vanderheyden, Kenneth Pengelly and Grason Cappus — have each been charged with one count of manslaughter and one count of criminal negligence causing death in relation to the boy’s death.

The agency says the officers are set to appear in a Lindsay, Ont., court on Oct. 6.

The SIU had previously said evidence suggested police gunfire killed the boy and his father.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
