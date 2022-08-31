Distress Centre Calgary in urgent need of empathetic crisis line volunteers

Send this page to someone via email

Distress Centre Calgary (DCC) is searching for up to 75 volunteers to help answer a crisis line that provides 24-hour support to people in need.

“We are looking for folks who are naturally empathetic and who are willing to listen,” said Karen Gallagher-Burt, the director of strategy & engagement with DCC.

“Folks who have had their own crises in their lives but have resolved them, so they actually understand some of the coping skills and can offer genuine empathy.”

Gallagher-Burt said volunteers and staff moved into the new DCC location in January 2020 — but when the pandemic hit, like so many other organizations, they were forced to work remotely.

Now, more than two years later, the organization said it’s looking to welcome people back in the building to volunteer in-person.

“Coming back into the contact centre, really, that supportive environment is something that we all need,” Gallagher-Burt explained.

“All volunteers have mentors and coaches but the other people around you can also provide that support.”

Gallagher-Burt said the organization has also seen an increase in the length of calls or online interactions and there are more people reaching out who have suicidal thoughts.

“The intensity of the calls has shifted,” she explained.

"What we're finding is callers have more complex issues — multi-faceted ones."

While the role can be challenging, DCC online services volunteer Lisa Wilder said she finds it deeply fulfilling.

“It’s been probably the most rewarding thing I’ve done in my life, outside of having my children,” she said.

The 53-year-old mother is studying to be a counsellor and has been volunteering for the organization since last September.

A 60s Scoop survivor, she said her own hardships — such as losing her job during the pandemic — have helped her empathize with the people she supports.

“I had gone through a divorce and three weeks after signing off on my divorce agreement I found out because of COVID, my position had came to an end.”

"It was a lot of change but I decided I wasn't going to let this sweep me under."

Now, a year later, brimming with confidence, Wilder is mentoring other volunteers at the DCC.

“It’s just been an amazing journey,” she said. “It was the best training program I have ever had in any of my employments or volunteer positions.”

While the DCC is looking for volunteers to answer the 24-hour crisis line, it is also accepting applications for volunteers for online services as well as teens 16 years old and up for it’s connect teen service.

The Distress Centre Calgary 24-hour support phone or text line is 403.266.HELP (4357). It also offers an online chat.