Canadian military probing U.S. reports of Chinook helicopter engine fires

The Department of National Defence says officials are looking into reports of engine fires on Chinook helicopters in the U.S. to determine the impact on Canada’s military.

The U.S. Army announced late Tuesday that it had grounded its entire fleet of about 400 Chinooks after fuel leaks caused a “small number” of engine fires.

A U.S. Army spokeswoman said the cause of the leaks had been identified and work was underway to resolve the problem, which has not caused any injuries or deaths.

Defence Department spokesman Daniel Le Bouthillier says there have not been any reported engine fires on the Royal Canadian Air Force’s 15 Chinooks and that the helicopters continue to be flown.

Le Bouthillier says Canadian officials have nonetheless reached out to manufacturer Boeing, as well as counterparts in the U.S. Army, to determine the potential effects on Canada’s fleet.

Used to transport troops and equipment, the Canadian military’s Chinooks have been deployed to assist with numerous natural disasters across the country as well as to provide emergency medical evacuations in Mali in 2018 and 2019.