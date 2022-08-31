Menu

Video link
Headline link
Traffic

Reduced speed limits in Winnipeg school zones return Thursday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 31, 2022 2:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Police remind Manitoba motorists to observe speed zones' Police remind Manitoba motorists to observe speed zones
Doug Roxburgh of the Winnipeg Police Service Traffic Division spoke to Global News Winnipeg on Wednesday morning about travelling in school zones. Roxburgh said although the school year hasn't begun yet, he wants motorists to "adjust their mindset" for the safety of students starting school this fall.

Although most students won’t be headed back to classes until next week, Winnipeg police are warning drivers that school zone enforcement is back in effect as of Thursday.

“Even though the schools won’t necessarily be starting tomorrow, it gives everybody the opportunity to get their minds set in the right place for these particular driving conditions,” said Insp. Doug Roxburgh of the police traffic services unit.

Read more: Manitoba teen scofflaws dinged thousands for weekend speeding on Trans-Canada Highway

“The slower you’re going, the faster you’re able to stop and react — the studies clearly show that, and that’s really what we’re all about here.”

Beginning Sept. 1, the areas around many Winnipeg schools will have speed limits of 30 km/h in effect from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Roxburgh said parents should also encourage their children to take precautions when walking to and from school.

Read more: Winnipeg teachers looking forward to ‘normal’ school year after two years of pandemic restrictions

“As much as the motorists have a role to play, parents and children have a role as well, in terms of being aware of their surroundings… a reminder that there are cars on the road and that they have to do their due diligence.”

The reduced speed limits will remain in effect until June.

Click to play video: 'More speeders on Manitoba roads' More speeders on Manitoba roads
More speeders on Manitoba roads – May 21, 2021
