Reduced speed limits in Winnipeg school zones return Thursday

Although most students won’t be headed back to classes until next week, Winnipeg police are warning drivers that school zone enforcement is back in effect as of Thursday.

“Even though the schools won’t necessarily be starting tomorrow, it gives everybody the opportunity to get their minds set in the right place for these particular driving conditions,” said Insp. Doug Roxburgh of the police traffic services unit.

“The slower you’re going, the faster you’re able to stop and react — the studies clearly show that, and that’s really what we’re all about here.”

Reminder: Reduced speed limits in school zones are back in effect beginning Sept 1. Max. speed limits of 30 km/h around many Winnipeg schools are in effect from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Mon – Fri, Sept. to June inclusive.https://t.co/0wD2C1jF4x#JustSlowDown #WPSTraffic pic.twitter.com/gVe19CwKxC — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) August 31, 2022

Beginning Sept. 1, the areas around many Winnipeg schools will have speed limits of 30 km/h in effect from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Roxburgh said parents should also encourage their children to take precautions when walking to and from school.

“As much as the motorists have a role to play, parents and children have a role as well, in terms of being aware of their surroundings… a reminder that there are cars on the road and that they have to do their due diligence.”

The reduced speed limits will remain in effect until June.

