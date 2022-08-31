Menu

Canada

Crash near Kamloops claims life of B.C. senior motorcyclist

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 31, 2022 1:57 pm
A man in his 80s has died after a vehicle collision just outside of Kamloops on Tuesday. View image in full screen
A man in his 80s has died after a vehicle collision just outside of Kamloops on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

One man has died after a crash involving a motorcycle and a van with a trailer near Kamloops, B.C., Tuesday.

Kamloops police said officers were called to a crash on Highway 1 and Rodeo Drive around 5 p.m. on Aug. 30, a short drive west of Kamloops.

Read more: Two dead in fatal crash near Yoho National Park

Investigators said the van and trailer turned onto Highway 1 off of Rodeo Drive “into the path of an eastbound motorcycle which collided with the van-trailer combination.”

The motorcyclist, a man in his 80s from the Kamloops area, was killed.

The driver of the van, a man in his 70s from the East Kootenays, was not injured and police said he remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Read more: Fatal Coquihalla crash sparks fire, closes B.C. highway for hours

The crash shut down a portion of Highway 1 for around seven hours. The investigation continues, police said.

No criminal charges in fatal 2021 farm vehicle collision in Delta – Aug 15, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
