Crash near Kamloops claims life of B.C. senior motorcyclist

One man has died after a crash involving a motorcycle and a van with a trailer near Kamloops, B.C., Tuesday.

Kamloops police said officers were called to a crash on Highway 1 and Rodeo Drive around 5 p.m. on Aug. 30, a short drive west of Kamloops.

Investigators said the van and trailer turned onto Highway 1 off of Rodeo Drive “into the path of an eastbound motorcycle which collided with the van-trailer combination.”

The motorcyclist, a man in his 80s from the Kamloops area, was killed.

The driver of the van, a man in his 70s from the East Kootenays, was not injured and police said he remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The crash shut down a portion of Highway 1 for around seven hours. The investigation continues, police said.

