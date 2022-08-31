Menu

Crime

Two men charged in collision with light standard in northeast London, Ont.: police

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted August 31, 2022 12:41 pm
The front of London Police headquarters. View image in full screen
The front of London Police headquarters. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

Two London, Ont. men are facing charges in connection with a single-vehicle crash in the city’s northeast end Tuesday morning that ended with officers seizing a bag of suspected cocaine, police said.

The collision happened in the area of Highbury Avenue and Huron Street around 10:15 a.m. when police say a northbound vehicle struck a light standard on the median.

The crash, which caused roughly $25,000 worth of damage, was witnessed by an officer who was north of the intersection, police said.

Read more: OPP, family of Sonya Cywink install billboards in London, Ont. amid unsolved homicide

Police say the male passenger fled the scene on foot and was apprehended a short time later with officers allegedly seizing a bag containing six grams of suspected cocaine valued at $600.

Story continues below advertisement

Both the driver and passenger had suffered non-life threatening injuries during the crash and were taken to hospital.

Trending Stories

Investigators later learned that the driver was a suspended motorist, police said.

The 25-year-old driver faces a charge of operation while prohibited and careless driving, while the 32-year-old passenger faces a charge of possessing a Schedule I substance.

Click to play video: '6 people dead after single-vehicle crash in Barrie, Ont.' 6 people dead after single-vehicle crash in Barrie, Ont.

