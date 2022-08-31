Two men charged in collision with light standard in northeast London, Ont.: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two London, Ont. men are facing charges in connection with a single-vehicle crash in the city’s northeast end Tuesday morning that ended with officers seizing a bag of suspected cocaine, police said.

The collision happened in the area of Highbury Avenue and Huron Street around 10:15 a.m. when police say a northbound vehicle struck a light standard on the median.

The crash, which caused roughly $25,000 worth of damage, was witnessed by an officer who was north of the intersection, police said.

Police say the male passenger fled the scene on foot and was apprehended a short time later with officers allegedly seizing a bag containing six grams of suspected cocaine valued at $600.

Both the driver and passenger had suffered non-life threatening injuries during the crash and were taken to hospital.

Investigators later learned that the driver was a suspended motorist, police said.

The 25-year-old driver faces a charge of operation while prohibited and careless driving, while the 32-year-old passenger faces a charge of possessing a Schedule I substance.

Emergency crews on scene of a single vehicle into the light standard at Highbury Ave northbound & Huron St. Extrication unknown. Unknown injuries. Avoid the area. @lpsmediaoffice @MLPS911 #ldnont — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) August 30, 2022

