Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

York Lions visit McMaster Marauders in Hamilton home opener

By Ted Michaels Global News
Posted August 31, 2022 12:39 pm
The York Lions will be the McMaster Marauders opponent in a home opener Sept. 3, 2022 at Ron Joyce Stadium. View image in full screen
The York Lions will be the McMaster Marauders opponent in a home opener Sept. 3, 2022 at Ron Joyce Stadium. @McMasterSports

The 0-1 McMaster Marauders host the 0-1 York Lions in the Marauders’ home opener Saturday at Ron Joyce Stadium.

The Marauders are coming off a 24-18 loss at Carleton, a game where they gave up six sacks and didn’t score an offensive touchdown.

Read more: McMaster Marauders tripped up by Carleton Ravens in season opener

One of the reasons for the lack of production was the ground game. Mac compiled just 69 rushing yards, averaging a mere 3.8 yards per rush.

They managed just four rushing first downs, and a total of 16 first downs overall.

One bright spot for Mac, was the play of Hamilton Bishop Ryan grad, Jacob Patten. He had an electric 53-yard punt return for a touchdown, and four catches for 72 yards, including a sensational 45-yard, over-the-shoulder catch in double coverage.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The Lions lost their season opener, 41-8 at home to Waterloo. The Lions fell behind 32-0 at the end of 30 minutes, which proved too much to overcome.

Since Ron Joyce Stadium opened in 2008, McMaster is 42-8 in regular season games at home, and 9-4 in home openers.

The game can be heard on 900 CHML at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Click to play video: 'Canadians, government have ‘lost confidence’ in Hockey Canada leadership: Trudeau' Canadians, government have ‘lost confidence’ in Hockey Canada leadership: Trudeau
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Football tagHamilton news tagOUA tagHamilton sports tagCarleton Ravens tagMcMaster Marauders tagOntario University Athletics tagmcmaster football tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers