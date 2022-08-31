York Lions visit McMaster Marauders in Hamilton home opener

The 0-1 McMaster Marauders host the 0-1 York Lions in the Marauders’ home opener Saturday at Ron Joyce Stadium.
The Marauders are coming off a 24-18 loss at Carleton, a game where they gave up six sacks and didn’t score an offensive touchdown.
One of the reasons for the lack of production was the ground game. Mac compiled just 69 rushing yards, averaging a mere 3.8 yards per rush.
They managed just four rushing first downs, and a total of 16 first downs overall.
One bright spot for Mac, was the play of Hamilton Bishop Ryan grad, Jacob Patten. He had an electric 53-yard punt return for a touchdown, and four catches for 72 yards, including a sensational 45-yard, over-the-shoulder catch in double coverage.
The Lions lost their season opener, 41-8 at home to Waterloo. The Lions fell behind 32-0 at the end of 30 minutes, which proved too much to overcome.
Since Ron Joyce Stadium opened in 2008, McMaster is 42-8 in regular season games at home, and 9-4 in home openers.
The game can be heard on 900 CHML at 1 p.m. Saturday.
