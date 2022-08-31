Accused in fatal Inglewood assault has extensive history with the courts

Send this page to someone via email

The accused in a random Inglewood assault that killed 39-year-old Edward Brett Davidson has an extensive criminal record, court documents show.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of 9 Avenue S.E. at around 1:35 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a man that had been assaulted.

Police said Davidson, a resident in the building, was confronted in a hallway by a man who had family ties to another tenant.

Officers said Davidson was randomly attacked by the accused with a knife and said the two men had never met before.

Officers and first responders found Davidson suffering from life-threatening injuries and he was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Cory Carl Miklic, also known as Cory Szabo, 41, has been charged with second-degree murder after the police upgraded the charge from manslaughter after further investigation.

According to court records obtained by 770 CHQR, Miklic has an “extensive” history with the courts.

Between 2018 and 2021, Miklic was convicted of multiple counts including assault causing bodily harm, assaulting a peace officer and assault.

He was also guilty of resisting a peace officer and possessing a weapon for dangerous purpose.

All of his sentences ranged from a few days in jail to 12 months. He was sentenced to one year in jail for assaulting a peace officer in 2021, which also led to a lifetime firearms ban.

On Tuesday, CPS Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta said he is advocating that Miklic remains in custody to ensure public safety.