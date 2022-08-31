Menu

Crime

Accused in fatal Inglewood assault has extensive history with the courts

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted August 31, 2022 12:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Police say deadly stabbing in Inglewood was unprovoked, random attack' Police say deadly stabbing in Inglewood was unprovoked, random attack
Calgary police say a deadly stabbing attack in Inglewood Saturday was unprovoked and random. Charges have now been laid and the victim's identity has been released. As Lauren Pullen reports, family are speaking out about this unthinkable sudden loss.

The accused in a random Inglewood assault that killed 39-year-old Edward Brett Davidson has an extensive criminal record, court documents show.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of 9 Avenue S.E. at around 1:35 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a man that had been assaulted.

Police said Davidson, a resident in the building, was confronted in a hallway by a man who had family ties to another tenant.

Read more: Charges laid in ‘random’ fatal Inglewood assault, victim identified

Officers said Davidson was randomly attacked by the accused with a knife and said the two men had never met before.

Officers and first responders found Davidson suffering from life-threatening injuries and he was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Cory Carl Miklic, also known as Cory Szabo, 41, has been charged with second-degree murder after the police upgraded the charge from manslaughter after further investigation.

According to court records obtained by 770 CHQR, Miklic has an “extensive” history with the courts.

Between 2018 and 2021, Miklic was convicted of multiple counts including assault causing bodily harm, assaulting a peace officer and assault.

He was also guilty of resisting a peace officer and possessing a weapon for dangerous purpose.

Read more: Police investigate fatal assault in southeast Calgary

All of his sentences ranged from a few days in jail to 12 months. He was sentenced to one year in jail for assaulting a peace officer in 2021, which also led to a lifetime firearms ban.

On Tuesday, CPS Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta said he is advocating that Miklic remains in custody to ensure public safety.

