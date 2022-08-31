Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.S. offers virtual health care to 105K residents waiting for family doctor

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 31, 2022 11:36 am
Click to play video: 'N.S. group says private healthcare to have ‘dire’ impacts on public system' N.S. group says private healthcare to have ‘dire’ impacts on public system
There are concerns from Nova Scotia health-care advocates and opposition leaders after the province revealed they're considering several private health-care options. Premier Tim Houston says private options could cut down on surgical backlogs and emergency wait times, but as Graeme Benjamin reports, those opposed feel privatization could have long-term impacts on the public system.

The more than 105,000 Nova Scotians on a wait list for a family doctor can now access online medical appointments.

Nova Scotia’s Health Department announced today that everyone on the family practice registry can now sign up for care through a website called VirtualCareNS.

Previously, virtual appointments were made available through an email invitation as the province gradually rolled out its remote health-care program.

Read more: Nova Scotia premier pledges to expand virtual health-care network across the province

Health Minister Michelle Thompson says this service will offer Nova Scotians access to care as the government recruits more primary health providers, such as family doctors and nurse practitioners.

Trending Stories

Nova Scotia’s list of residents waiting for a family practice has continued to rise month over month.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Aug. 1, there were nearly 105,200 residents registered as waiting for primary care, compared to about 72,000 residents in August 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Doctor Shortage tagNova Scotia health tagFamily Doctor tagMichelle Thompson. tagvirtual healthcare tagVirtualCareNS taghealth waitlist tagnova scotia doctor waitlist tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers