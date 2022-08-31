Nova Scotia reveals new modular home designs for people with disabilities

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia government has revealed new designs for community-based, small option homes for people with disabilities.

In a release, the Department of Community Services said the two new custom designs for modular homes will be developed more quickly than traditional construction, allowing people with disabilities to move into the community sooner.

Small option homes are community-based units where people with disabilities can live independently, with day-to-day support services from qualified staff.

The province has plans to begin constructing the first five modular homes in the Annapolis Valley, South Shore, Halifax and Cape Breton areas this summer.

There will be room for up to four residents each, and they are expected to move into the accessible, energy-efficient homes early next year.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen A rendering of the dining room of a small option home by RHAD Architects. RHAD Architects

“As more people move to living in a community, we want construction of new homes to be as efficient as possible,” said Community Services Minister Karla MacFarlane.

“Having these home designs in place supports our government’s commitment to community living and phasing out large institutions.”

The designs were developed by RHAD Architects and DORA Construction Ltd., with both teams receiving input from staff and residents of the province’s Disability Support Program.

Community Services has spent $160,000 on the modular home designs to “speed up the construction process by having homes that will already meet licensing standards, federal building codes and Disability Support Program design requirements.”

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Renderings of a small option home by DORA Construction. This is one of two modular design plans. Dora Construction

It said the homes will be built off-site and then assembled on-site. They are built to the same standards as traditional homes, “but factory construction allows more efficiency, lower costs and less exposure to the elements during the building process.”

There are currently 232 community-based, small option homes in Nova Scotia, the release said.

As part of the 2022-23 budget, the province said it is investing an additional $54.2 million in programs for people with disabilities.