Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Supreme Court of Canada rejects Nova Scotia’s appeal of disabilities case

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 14, 2022 10:41 am
Click to play video: 'Advocates decry Nova Scotia government taking disability housing case back to court' Advocates decry Nova Scotia government taking disability housing case back to court
discriminates against people with disabilities by institutionalizing them. The province is arguing that getting timely access to supportive housing in the community is not a human right for people with disabilities – and advocates are upset. Amber Fryday reports – Jan 10, 2022

The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear the Nova Scotia government’s appeal of a lower court decision that found people with disabilities who had sought improved services and housing in the community faced discrimination.

As is customary, the court did not give reasons for the decision announced today.

A ruling last October by the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal said the province’s failure to offer “meaningful” access to housing care for people with disabilities amounted to a violation of their basic rights.

Read more: N.S. government to top court: housing choice for people with disabilities not a right

A day after that ruling, Premier Tim Houston said his government heard the court’s message and he pledged to work with the disabilities community.

Houston also added that he didn’t believe citizens should have to take the government to court to make it “do the right thing.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

However, the province announced in December that it would appeal the ruling, saying it raised several questions, including the impact on social programs.

Read more: N.S. government seeks delay in housing rights hearing for people with disabilities

The original case was launched by the Disability Rights Coalition of Nova Scotia.

The group’s lawyer, Claire McNeil, has previously argued the mistreatment of people with disabilities included unnecessary institutionalization, lengthy wait times, and forced removal to remote areas of the province far from family and friends.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2022.

Click to play video: 'Advocates decry Nova Scotia government taking disability housing case back to court' Advocates decry Nova Scotia government taking disability housing case back to court
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Supreme Court Of Canada tagNova Scotia Court tagHousing rights tagdisabilities rights coalition tagpeople with disabilities housing tagHousing for disabled tagNova Scotia disability advocate tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers