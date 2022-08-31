Menu

Science

Manitoba provincial park gets dark-sky designation from astronomical society

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 31, 2022 10:28 am
Your MB View image in full screen
Spruce Woods, Man., as seen in this 2015 photo. Submitted/ Joselito Montalban

A Manitoba provincial park has received a special designation from the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada.

Spruce Woods Provincial Park was designated as Manitoba’s first dark-sky preserve, parks minister Jeff Wharton announced Wednesday.

Read more: Odds of back-to-back Manitoba meteors ‘astronomical,’ says expert

The park is a popular spot for Manitoba stargazers, known as a prime location for clear viewing of the night sky.

“We are excited to see beautiful Spruce Woods Provincial Park become the first provincial site to be designated as a dark-sky preserve, which recognizes its strong commitment to preserving nighttime ecosystems and educating visitors about light pollution,” Wharton said.

Story continues below advertisement

The park officially gets its designation at a ceremony on Sunday at the annual Spruce Woods Star Party event, presented by the astronomical society.

Trending Stories

The event, which kicks off at 7 p.m. at the park’s visitor centre, will include moon observation at 8 p.m. and a laser-guided star tour at 9 p.m.

Wharton said the province has contributed to installing special fixtures at the park to reduce light pollution and enhance viewing of the sky.

Click to play video: 'Aurora chasing in Manitoba' Aurora chasing in Manitoba
Aurora chasing in Manitoba – Oct 30, 2020

 

