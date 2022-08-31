Driver charged after overnight rollover on Lincoln Alexander Parkway in Hamilton

Police say a teenager is facing charges following a rollover on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway early Wednesday.
The roadway was closed at the Upper Gage Avenue exit for about five hours during the overnight for an investigation and clean up.
Hamilton Police say the 16-year-old was found lying on the grass and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Trending Stories
In a social media post, the service said the operator of the vehicle is facing an impaired driving charge.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments