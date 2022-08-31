Menu

Traffic

Driver charged after overnight rollover on Lincoln Alexander Parkway in Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 31, 2022 8:48 am
Police say a 16-year-old driver was discovered 'laying on the grass' beside the Lincoln Alexander Parkway in Hamilton following a crash early Aug. 31, 2022. View image in full screen
Police say a 16-year-old driver was discovered 'laying on the grass' beside the Lincoln Alexander Parkway in Hamilton following a crash early Aug. 31, 2022. Hamilton Police Service

Police say a teenager is facing charges following a rollover on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway early Wednesday.

The roadway was closed at the Upper Gage Avenue exit for about five hours during the overnight for an investigation and clean up.

Hamilton Police say the 16-year-old was found lying on the grass and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In a social media post, the service said the operator of the vehicle is facing an impaired driving charge.

