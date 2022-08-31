Driver charged after overnight rollover on Lincoln Alexander Parkway in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a teenager is facing charges following a rollover on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway early Wednesday.

The roadway was closed at the Upper Gage Avenue exit for about five hours during the overnight for an investigation and clean up.

Hamilton Police say the 16-year-old was found lying on the grass and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In a social media post, the service said the operator of the vehicle is facing an impaired driving charge.

Morning #HamOnt. Overnight while patrolling the LINC, HPS located this single motor vehicle on the Upper Gage ramp.

16 y/o was laying on the grass, police rendered aid, transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

G1 driver charged with impaired driving. #Impaired pic.twitter.com/qD7wUhMy1s — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) August 31, 2022

