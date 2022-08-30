Menu

Canada

Nunavut ends state of emergency over water shortage in Iqaluit

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 30, 2022 6:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Nunavut announces state of emergency over Iqaluit water shortage' Nunavut announces state of emergency over Iqaluit water shortage
WATCH: Nunavut announces state of emergency over Iqaluit water shortage – Aug 19, 2022

The Nunavut government says it has ended a state of emergency intended to address a water shortage in Iqaluit.

The territory declared the emergency earlier this month to ensure its capital could get necessary regulatory approvals to begin replenishing its reservoir.

The city declared its own state of emergency a week earlier due to a lack of precipitation and flows into the Apex River, Iqaluit’s secondary water resupply source, being at a 40-year low.

Read more: Nunavut announces state of emergency over Iqaluit water shortage

As a result, Lake Geraldine, which serves as the reservoir for the city, would not be replenished before freeze-up.

Acting Minister of Community and Government Services Joanna Quassa says Iqaluit now has the necessary regulatory approval to begin pumping.

The city plans to pump additional water from the nearby Unnamed Lake into the Apex River then into Lake Geraldine.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
